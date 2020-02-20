Watch Now
Woman Killed, Child Injured in Chariton Crash

CHARITON, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol says a woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle while carrying a child in Chariton.

It happened around 8:20 am on Thursday at the intersection of Auburn Avenue and North Grand Street. Authorities say 62-year-old Bette Lawson and a child were crossing the street when the crash happened. Lawson was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries. The child is hospitalized as well with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to an initial crash report, the driver who struck Lawson said sun glare blinded her from seeing Lawson and the child in the intersection.


