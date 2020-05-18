Woodward-Granger Teacher Reflects on Decades in Education Ahead of Retirement

GRANGER, Iowa — For three decades, a Dallas County woman dedicated her life to education. This year was supposed to be a special year, one she’d always remember. Turns out it is one Diane Erickson won’t forget.

The first-grade teacher turned instructional coach says she never imagined she’d never return back to school due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, Erickson will retire at the end of the school year.

Diane Erickson has spent 31 years in education, 24 of those in the Woodward-Granger School District. She often thinks back to when it all started. Relationships formed in the classroom as grade-schoolers turned into invitations to graduations and weddings for young adults.

“My hope is my students remember their classroom as a community and where everyone loved one another,” Erickson says.

Elementary school principal Matt Brummond describes Erickson as a ball of energy, someone who is always working.

“I’ve always given her a hard time. She is like working with a gnat because she is bouncing all over the place,” he laughs. “It’s not just an eight to four type of career, it’s something that follows you 24 / 7 and 365 days a year.”

Connecting with students is what Erickson will miss the most. Her daughter describes that as her legacy.

“When happy moments happen, she’s happy. She grieves with students if there is a loss. She celebrates with them as they grow up and have children of their own. She really connects with people,” explains Shelli Hopley.

Whether it be in the classroom or a Zoom video call, that is something not even a pandemic can take away.

“You have to forward think. You cant stay back 20 years ago you have to move forward with the times,” said Erickson.

Erickson is looking forward to retirement to travel with her husband and spend more time with her grandkids but admits she’ll have a tough time staying out of the classroom. She plans on being substitute teaching in the Fall.