Yankee Doodle Pops Concert Postponed to Labor Day

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Symphony has postponed the annual Yankee Doodle Pops concert and its Water Works Pops season.

Yankee Doodle Pops, originally planned for July 2 at the Iowa State Capitol, will be reimagined as a Labor Day celebration on Sept. 7 at the Lauridsen Amphitheater in Water Works Park.

The Orchestra will honor Labor Day heroes who have worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. As always, the Symphony will play patriotic music such as the “1812 Overture” and “Stars & Stripes Forever.”

The Symphony’s second season of Water Works Pops will also move to Labor Day weekend. With the Yankee Doodle Pops concert, it will create a weekend of free music for the community Sept. 5-7.

The Des Moines Symphony plans to return to the Iowa State Capitol on July 2 in 2021 for Yankee Doodle Pops. The Independence Day celebration attracts more than 100,000 people each year, which is the most attended single-day concert event in Iowa.

Further announcements related to the rescheduled concerts can be found at dmsymphony.org.