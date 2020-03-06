Young Professionals in Agriculture Host Forum to Connect Youth with Industry Leaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Friday morning the local organization Young Professionals in Agriculture is hosting its annual breakfast forum to connect those starting their careers in ag, with local leaders in the industry. Young Professionals in Ag’s mission is to prepare the next generation for careers in the field.

This group is made up of over 800 members who meet every month, attend networking events and business tours all across Iowa. With all of its members being 40 and under, the president of YPIA, Lexi Marek, said the group knew early on social media would be an integral part of this organization. Its main source of communication is Facebook. Marek said using Facebook has not only allowed them to reach a diverse group of people but made it easier to share different job opportunities with members.

“Agriculture feeds the world, which means there are so many jobs here. And it's a very fulfilling industry,” Marek said. “So Young Professionals in Ag really preps those young people to look into a career that they are really passionate about and helps them get to the next step.”

According to Data USA, over the last couple of years, many universities have seen an increase in agriculture graduates. Iowa continues to be a world leader in agriculture, with ISU still being the second-largest school for agriculture in the U.S. Farming employs the most ag graduates coming out of college, but YPIA wants Iowans to know there are so many more opportunities in the field.

“My favorite thing about agriculture is that it is so diverse. So anyone can be involved, whether it is that you are growing food and farming full time, but in reality, so many careers are off the farm as well,” Marek said.

The breakfast forum starts at 7:00 a.m, at the FFA Enrichment Center. Tickets for nonmembers are $35 and $15 for students. Visit the Young Professionals in Agriculture's Facebook page to learn more.

