Centsable Health: Cinco de Mayo (On a Budget)

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rockin’ Guac Recipe

3 avocados, pitted and peeled
1 can Rotel Original Diced Tomatoes and Green Chilies, drained
1/2 cup chopped onion
1 Tbsp lime juice
1/2 tsp salt

Pico
3 roma tomatoes, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
1 onion diced
2 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup cilantro, diced
1 lemon, juiced
1 lime, juiced
1/4 cup tomato juice
1 pinch of salt

Stretch your dollar with street tacos.
Cuts of meat to consider:

o Boneless pork shoulder

o Boneless pork loin chops

o Chicken breast

o Shredded beef

· Sriracha Sauce

o Plain Greek yogurt + Sriracha (or other hot sauce) + water

o Probiotics

o Protein

· Additional toppings

o Feta cheese

o Lettuce, tomato (fresh or canned), onion

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News