Centsable Health: Individual Super Bowl Cups

Individual Seven Layer Dips
Servings vary
Total time: varies
INGREDIENTS
- 1 can refried beans
- 1 package taco seasoning
- 1 cup guacamole
- 8 oz plain Greek yogurt
- 1 cup salsa
- 1/4 cup shredded cheese
- 2 roma tomato
- 1/2 bunch green onions
- 1 can sliced black olives
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- 8 plastic cups
DIRECTIONS
Dice Roma tomatoes and slice green onions.
Drain black olives.
In a small mixing bowl, mix taco seasoning and beans.
Layer according to list below:
Layer 1: 2 Tbsp. refried beans
Layer 2: 2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt and taco seasoning
Layer 3: 2 Tbsp. guacamole
Layer 4: 2 Tbsp. salsa
Layer 5: sprinkle of cheese
Layer 6: 1 tsp. tomatoes
Layer 7: 1 tsp. green onions and 1 tsp. olives
Nutrition information per 1 cup: 155 calories; 9.7 g fat; 3.9 g saturated fat; 16.7 mg cholesterol; 550.7 mg sodium; 10.28 g carbohydrate; 3.9 g fiber; 8.2 g protein
Mediterranean 7 Layer Dip
INGREDIENTS
- 1 (8 oz.) container hummus
- 1 tomato, diced
- 1 cup diced cucumber
- 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/8 tsp paprika
- 1/2 tbsp chopped fresh dill
- 1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, chopped
- 2 roasted red peppers, diced
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 2 tbsp minced fresh parsley
- 1 dash salt
- optional kalamata olives
Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 49 calories; 3.6 g fat; 0.9 g saturated fat; 2.4 mg cholesterol; 4 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2.4 g protein
DIRECTIONS
SPREAD hummus on the bottom of an 8x8 dish. LAYER with tomatoes and cucumber. SPOON Greek yogurt over vegetables and SPREAD with a rubber spatula. ADD salt, paprika and dill. LATER the artichoke, red peppers and feta cheese. SPRINKLE with parsley and GARNISH with olives, if desired.