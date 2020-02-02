Centsable Health: Individual Super Bowl Cups

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Individual Seven Layer Dips

Servings vary

Total time: varies

INGREDIENTS

1 can refried beans

1 package taco seasoning

1 cup guacamole

8 oz plain Greek yogurt

1 cup salsa

1/4 cup shredded cheese

2 roma tomato

1/2 bunch green onions

1 can sliced black olives

1 bag tortilla chips

8 plastic cups

DIRECTIONS

Dice Roma tomatoes and slice green onions.

Drain black olives.

In a small mixing bowl, mix taco seasoning and beans.

Layer according to list below:

Layer 1: 2 Tbsp. refried beans

Layer 2: 2 Tbsp. Greek yogurt and taco seasoning

Layer 3: 2 Tbsp. guacamole

Layer 4: 2 Tbsp. salsa

Layer 5: sprinkle of cheese

Layer 6: 1 tsp. tomatoes

Layer 7: 1 tsp. green onions and 1 tsp. olives

Nutrition information per 1 cup: 155 calories; 9.7 g fat; 3.9 g saturated fat; 16.7 mg cholesterol; 550.7 mg sodium; 10.28 g carbohydrate; 3.9 g fiber; 8.2 g protein

Mediterranean 7 Layer Dip

INGREDIENTS

1 (8 oz.) container hummus

1 tomato, diced

1 cup diced cucumber

1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt

1/8 tsp paprika

1/2 tbsp chopped fresh dill

1 (14 oz.) can artichoke hearts, chopped

2 roasted red peppers, diced

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tbsp minced fresh parsley

1 dash salt

optional kalamata olives

Nutrition information per ¼ cup serving: 49 calories; 3.6 g fat; 0.9 g saturated fat; 2.4 mg cholesterol; 4 g carbohydrate; 1 g fiber; 2.4 g protein

DIRECTIONS

SPREAD hummus on the bottom of an 8x8 dish. LAYER with tomatoes and cucumber. SPOON Greek yogurt over vegetables and SPREAD with a rubber spatula. ADD salt, paprika and dill. LATER the artichoke, red peppers and feta cheese. SPRINKLE with parsley and GARNISH with olives, if desired.