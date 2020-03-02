Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Special Reports
Booked!
Top Stories
Bald Eagle Freed from Truck Grille in Northeast Iowa
Video
Top Stories
Klobuchar is Ending Her Presidential Bid, Will Endorse Biden
Top Stories
Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of Obama Health Care Law
DNA Helps Find Man Responsible for Vandalism at Leon Cemetery, Veterans’ Memorial
Video
Early Morning Des Moines Chase Ends in Arrest in Jasper County
Man Faces Sentencing in Sioux City for Dependent Adult Abuse
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Klobuchar is Ending Her Presidential Bid, Will Endorse Biden
Top Stories
Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of Obama Health Care Law
Top Stories
Insiders 3/1/20: Improving Mental Health Care for Iowa Children; Should Iowans be Worried About Coronavirus?
Video
Pete Buttigieg Ends Presidential Campaign
Video
Tom Steyer Ends Presidential Campaign
Joe Biden Wins South Carolina Primary
Video
Sports
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Top Stories
101st Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Tips Off Monday
Video
Top Stories
Murphy’s Law: McCaffery Quiets Critics
Video
Top Stories
What’s Bugging Andy? Halftime Critics
Video
Sports Anchor Combine
Video
FACEOFF: Arch Madness, No Clark, Schweizer Sets Record, Brooks & Sanders 2020
Video
I THINK: NFL Combine is OverHyped
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Megan’s Weather Whys
On WHO 13
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Alleman Central Elementary School Pledge of Allegiance
Pledge of Allegiance
Posted:
Mar 2, 2020 / 10:21 AM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 10:17 AM CST
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
DNA Helps Find Man Responsible for Vandalism at Leon Cemetery, Veterans’ Memorial
Video
Weather
Early Morning Des Moines Chase Ends in Arrest in Jasper County
Booked!
Man Arrested for Allegedly Harboring Missing Mississippi Runaway
Klobuchar is Ending Her Presidential Bid, Will Endorse Biden
Authorities Confirm Identity of Missing Mississippi Teen Found in Johnston
Video
Latest News
Bald Eagle Freed from Truck Grille in Northeast Iowa
Video
Klobuchar is Ending Her Presidential Bid, Will Endorse Biden
Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of Obama Health Care Law
DNA Helps Find Man Responsible for Vandalism at Leon Cemetery, Veterans’ Memorial
Video
Early Morning Des Moines Chase Ends in Arrest in Jasper County
Man Faces Sentencing in Sioux City for Dependent Adult Abuse
More News