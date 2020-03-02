101st Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Tips Off Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Forty high school teams will be heading to Des Moines this week for the Girls State Basketball Tournament.

Teams and fans are arriving early Monday morning with the first game of the tournament tipping off at 10 a.m.

This year many of the teams that qualified are from outside of central Iowa. For reference, last year at the Girls State Basketball Tournament there were eight teams from the Central Iowa Metropolitan League (CIML), the big conference in the Des Moines metro, but this year there are only three who punched their tickets to state. Those teams are Johnston, Southeast Polk, and Waukee.

