12 Central Iowa Wrestlers Win State Championships

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 672 wrestlers started their journey toward a state title on Thursday. Just 42 got to stand on the top of the podium.

Here are the state champions from central Iowa:

Cam Phetxoumphone, Webster City, 106 lbs

Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge, 120 lbs

Colby Lillegard, Bondurant-Farrar, 120 lbs

Matthew Lewis, Centerville, 126 lbs

Kayden Kauzlarich, Centerville, 132 lbs

Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny, 138 lbs

Mickey Griffith, Lincoln, 170 lbs

Sage Walker, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 182 lbs

Gabe Christenson, Southeast Polk, 195 lbs

Cody Fisher, Woodward-Granger, 220 lbs

Blake Haub, Ogden, 220 lbs

Kaden Sutton, ADM, 285 lbs

Find all the state tournament results here.