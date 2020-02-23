12 Central Iowa Wrestlers Win State Championships

Sports
Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 672 wrestlers started their journey toward a state title on Thursday. Just 42 got to stand on the top of the podium.

Here are the state champions from central Iowa:

  • Cam Phetxoumphone, Webster City, 106 lbs
  • Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge, 120 lbs
  • Colby Lillegard, Bondurant-Farrar, 120 lbs
  • Matthew Lewis, Centerville, 126 lbs
  • Kayden Kauzlarich, Centerville, 132 lbs
  • Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny, 138 lbs
  • Mickey Griffith, Lincoln, 170 lbs
  • Sage Walker, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 182 lbs
  • Gabe Christenson, Southeast Polk, 195 lbs
  • Cody Fisher, Woodward-Granger, 220 lbs
  • Blake Haub, Ogden, 220 lbs
  • Kaden Sutton, ADM, 285 lbs

Find all the state tournament results here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News