12 Central Iowa Wrestlers Win State Championships

DES MOINES, Iowa -- 672 wrestlers started their journey toward a state title on Thursday. Just 42 got to stand on the top of the podium.
Here are the state champions from central Iowa:
- Cam Phetxoumphone, Webster City, 106 lbs
- Drake Ayala, Fort Dodge, 120 lbs
- Colby Lillegard, Bondurant-Farrar, 120 lbs
- Matthew Lewis, Centerville, 126 lbs
- Kayden Kauzlarich, Centerville, 132 lbs
- Caleb Rathjen, Ankeny, 138 lbs
- Mickey Griffith, Lincoln, 170 lbs
- Sage Walker, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 182 lbs
- Gabe Christenson, Southeast Polk, 195 lbs
- Cody Fisher, Woodward-Granger, 220 lbs
- Blake Haub, Ogden, 220 lbs
- Kaden Sutton, ADM, 285 lbs
Find all the state tournament results here.