In our Iowa Madness, Best Moments in Iowa Sports History tournament, the 2010 3-point dagger by UNI’s Ali Farokhmanesh against overall #1 seed Kansas moves past Drake’s Lorri Bauman setting an NCAA Tournament record with 50 points in one game (vs Maryland). That record still stands today.

We now move to the Sweet 16 where Kinnick Winning Heisman takes on Iowa Wins for Street.