ANKENY -- Ankeny Christian is heading to the Class 1A, Substate 6 Final after a 52-48 win over Madrid on Thursday.

The Eagles trailed 16-5 before unleashing a 14-2 run to take the lead. ACA took a 30-24 lead into halftime after getting hot from three to end the first half.

Ankeny Christian will face West Fork on Saturday in Nevada for a trip to the state tournament.