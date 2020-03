Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Ankeny completed a dream run at state, knocking off Waukee 78-70 to win the 4A championship.

It’s the first state basketball title for the Hawks in 25 years. Braxton Bayless and Jordan Kumm both led Ankeny with 16 points apiece.

Waukee's Payton Sandfort scored a game-high 23 points. Tucker DeVries added 19 points for the Warriors in the loss.

Highlights from Channel 13’s Mark Freund.