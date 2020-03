TIPTON, Iowa -- An 8-year-old boy's reaction to winning Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon's shoes will make you smile. Back in December, Bohannon concluded his career at Hilton Coliseum with style. Bohannon signed his shoes, thanking the Cyclones for the memories after defeating them. Bohannon then put the shoes up for auction, selling tickets for $10 each to benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The fundraiser ended…