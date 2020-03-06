Bulldogs Bite Panthers in Arch Madness Upset

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — They call it ‘Arch Madness’ for a reason. On Friday the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament lived up to its name with the Drake Bulldogs scoring an upset win over top-seeded UNI, 77-56.

The eight-seed Bulldogs were led by Sophomore Guard Roman Penn with 26 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs went to the locker room with a ten point halftime lead. Drake took the lead less than two minutes into the game, stretching it to 17 at one point in the first half.

The Panthers would cut the lead to two points early in the second half, but never get any closer. Drake stretched the lead to 21, holding on to win 77-56.

Drake will now play the winner of the Bradley vs. Southern Illinois game on Saturday. The winner of that game will play in Sunday’s title game.

The UNI Panthers will now wait for word on where they will play in the postseason. They will need to earn one of the few “at-large” bids available to make it into the NCAA Tournament field.

Justin Surrency (WHO-13)










