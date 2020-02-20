Coach Jennie Baranczyk Prepares For ‘Pink Game’ and End of Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Forget blue and white, the Drake Women's Basketball team will be wearing pink Thursday night. The "Pink Game" goes beyond the game and raises awareness about cancer.

Coach Jennie Baranczyk says everyone is touched by cancer, including the Bulldogs. Two players have parents that have battled cancer.

Drake will be giving out 4,000 pink shirts that say "Fight Cancer." The names of men and women who have battled or are currently battling cancer will be on some shirts to honor their fight.

Coach Baranczyk says, "It's always emotional and it's emotional for everyone. You come at half-time and you see all of these survivors standing on the floor and every year our attendance continues to increase because of that celebration. Everyone has been affected by this disease, in a really not good way. And some people in a really good way where they've been able to overcome it."

The "Pink Game" is Thursday, February 20th, at 6:00 pm. It's at the Knapp Center. You can buy tickets here.