Dowling's Clark Receives All-American Jersey; High School Hoops Highlights

Friday was another busy night of high school hoops.
Dowling Catholic's Caitlin Clark was recognized for being selected to the McDonald's All-American Game. Clark responded by scoring 41 points in the Maroons' 63-52 win over Urbandale.
The Waukee girls went down 8-0 to Southeast Polk, only to roar back and blow out the Rams, 60-35. The Warriors are 16-2 on the season.
On the boys side, Centennial claimed bragging rights with a 50-48 road win over rival Ankeny. The No. 2 Jaguars have now won 11 straight games.
In another rivalry matchup, Lincoln slipped past Roosevelt 49-48. Ben Badger scored 23 points for the Rails.