Drake Advances, UNI Next at MVC Tourney

The Drake Bulldogs won 18 regular season games, ninth most in program history, and still had to play the Thursday game at the Missouri Valley Tournament in St Louis.

The Dogs did not sulk, they got the job done. Drake eliminates Illinois State, 75-65. Liam Robbins led Drake with 18 points, Garrett Sturtz had 8 rebounds, Roman Penn 6 assists.

Drake plays MVC champion UNI Friday at noon. Panther coach Ben Jacobson was voted Valley Coach of the Year for a record-tying fourth time. (Maury John of Drake)

Keith Murphy calls the highlights shot by Randy Schumacher. Justin Surrency has post-game reaction, and a game preview.