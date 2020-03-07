Drake Falls to Bradley in Missouri Valley Tournament

ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Drake’s NCAA tournament hopes were dashed with a loss to Bradley on Saturday.

The 8-seed Bulldogs fell to the 4-seed Braves 76-66 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament.

Bradley jumped out to a quick lead in the game. A strong first half from Liam Robbins kept the Bulldogs in the game, trailing Bradley 44-35 at halftime.

Drake went on a 10-0 run in the second half to cut Bradley’s lead to three points at 52-49 with 11:32 remaining.

But Bradley was able to hold off Drake down the stretch. Darrell Brown led Bradley with 25 points to send the Braves to their second straight Missouri Valley championship game.

Robbins scored a team-high 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Roman Penn had 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Drake falls to 20-14 on the season.