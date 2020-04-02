Skip to content
whotv.com
Des Moines
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Veteran’s Voices
Hidden History
Special Reports
Booked!
Agribusiness
Top Stories
Dancing Defeats Distancing
Video
Top Stories
Thanks To Truckers With a Free Lunch
Video
Top Stories
Iowa Doctors Spread Awareness In COVID-19 Town Hall
Video
Lawmakers and organizations want more resources for teachers and students
Video
Experts Advise People Importance of Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic
Video
COVID-19 Town Hall Special
Video
Politics
Insiders
The Deciders
Top Stories
Iowa Judge Sets Hearing on Governor’s Abortion Order
Top Stories
Iowa Abortion Providers Sue Governor Over Coronavirus Order
Top Stories
Insiders 3/29/20: How Fareway is Meeting Customer Demand and Focusing on Employee Safety During the Pandemic
Video
Trump Invokes Defense Production Act to Require GM to Make Ventilators
President Trump Signs Historic $2 Trillion Stimulus After Congress Passes it Friday
Video
As Iowa Blood Supply Drops Many Gay Men Willing to Donate Still Banned
Video
Sports
Iowa Madness Bracket
High School
SoundOFF
Murphy’s Law
What’s Bugging Andy
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Father-Daughter Championship Feeling
Video
Top Stories
Dancing Defeats Distancing
Video
Top Stories
Wimbledon Canceled for First Time Since World War II
Iowa Madness: First Matchup
Video
NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
Murphy’s Law: Iowa Madness
Video
Interactive Radar
Weather
Mega Doppler-S
Warnings
Iowa’s Weather Channel
Maps & Radar
Weather Related Closings
Road Conditions
Megan’s Weather Whys
On WHO 13
We Are Open
Community Calendar
Contests
Golden Apple
On-Air
WHO-HD Children’s Programming
PhotoLink
Pledge of Allegiance
Remarkable Women
Senior Salutes
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Channel 13 News Team
Send Us Your Story Idea
WHO 13 Employment Opportunities
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
13Now App Center
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Closings
Father-Daughter Championship Feeling
Sports
by:
Keith Murphy
Posted:
Apr 1, 2020 / 10:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2020 / 10:58 PM CDT
The Johnston Dragons are still celebrating their state championship.
John Sears
has more on two coaches who had extra emotions involved.
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
52 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa, 2 More Deaths Reported
18-Year-Old Tests Positive for COVID-19
Video
Weather
Police Identify Woman Killed in South Side Crash
Congresswomen Urge Gov. Reynolds to Issue Statewide ‘Stay at Home’ Order
Video
Iowa Madness
LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus
Latest News
Dancing Defeats Distancing
Video
Thanks To Truckers With a Free Lunch
Video
Iowa Doctors Spread Awareness In COVID-19 Town Hall
Video
Lawmakers and organizations want more resources for teachers and students
Video
Experts Advise People Importance of Mental Health During COVID-19 Pandemic
Video
COVID-19 Town Hall Special
Video
More News