CLIVE, Iowa -- The Drake Relays were supposed to be in full swing this week with athletes from across the county coming to Des Moines to compete on the blue oval, but due to the coronavirus, it is canceled. The spirit of the relays is alive and well, though.

One Des Moines metro family is commemorating the Drake Relays and the Grand Blue Mile by running as a family this week. The Treichels were looking forward to competing once again in Wellmark's Grand Blue Mile after they say it was that race that really kickstarted their journey to wellness.