Girls Regional Finals: Waukee, Gilbert Advance To State

Waukee and Gilbert punched their tickets to the state tournament on Tuesday, while Dowling and Urbandale were sent home.
The Warriors got 19 points from Katie Dinnebier en route to a 58-35 win over Ames. Waukee, without a senior on its roster, will be the top seed in Class 5A next week.
In the upset of the season, Dowling Catholic was denied a trip to state after a 67-63 loss to Sioux City East. Caitlin Clark scored 40 points in her final high school game.
Urbandale lost to Waterloo West in the final seconds, 46-45.
In Class 4A, Gilbert advanced with a 55-48 win over Grinnell. It's the Tigers' first trip to state in 23 years.