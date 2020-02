Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, 672 wrestlers will take to the mats at Wells Fargo Arena, for the state wrestling tournament. But first, you have to qualify.

Saturday was a big day of district wrestling across the state of Iowa. We have highlights from district meets in Classes 2A and 3A.

Winners from Southeast Polk, Ankeny Centennial, Indianola, Perry, East Marshall and North Polk.

We'll see you at the Well this week.