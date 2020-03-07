Johnston Beats Waukee 69-65 to Win State Championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Johnston won its first girls state basketball title with a 69-65 win over top-seeded Waukee.

Kendall Nead led Johnston with 21 points, followed by Anna Gossling's 17 points. Maya McDermott added 14 points and nine assists for the Dragons. Maddie Mock grabbed 11 rebounds to go with her seven points.

The state title is a perfect sendoff for McDermott, Nead and Mock, who are all seniors.

"I've been playing with Maddie Mock since first grade and Kendall Nead since about sixth grade and we've all played together. This was our number one goal. To get to the state tournament is super big, but to win it all is unforgettable," said McDermott.

McDermott was named captain of the all-tournament team. With the state title, the Dragons finish the season 24-2 overall.

Waukee's Katie Dinnebier scored a game-high 29 points and Megan Earney added 13 points. But those efforts were not enough for the Warriors in the narrow defeat.

Waukee finishes the season 23-3 overall.

Find the full box score here.