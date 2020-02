Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High school basketball stars Bowen Born and Xavier Foster squared off Tuesday night for what could be the final time of their prep careers.

Born and the 4th ranked Norwalk Warriors outscored Foster and the Oskaloosa Indians, 94-83.

Born had 47 points for Norwalk, Foster 38 for Oskaloosa.

Born is UNI-bound. Foster, the state's top ranked recruit, has committed to Iowa State.