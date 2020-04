It's time for another first-round matchup in the tournament to decide Iowa's greatest sports moment. (3) Zach Johnson Wins Masters vs. (6) Long and Olson Combine for 140 Points in Greatest Girls Game The 3-seed is Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson winning the 2007 Masters Tournament. It’s a moment no one saw coming. Johnson held off Tiger Woods and Retief Goosen to win his first major championship. Johnson’s Masters win…