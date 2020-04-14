IFL Cancels Season

DES MOINES, Iowa — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the entire 2020 IFL season has been canceled.

“This is a decision we take very seriously, and it comes as a result of extended, thoughtful discussion among our Board of Directors,” said IFL Commissioner Todd Tryon. “Because there are so many critical unknowns that are out of our control, we feel as a league we would be best serving the health and stability of the IFL community by taking a proactive approach and focusing our talents and our resources toward preparing for a breakout 2021 season. The health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, and fans is our top concern.”

The Iowa Barnstormers will now have a 16 game regular season in 2021 to add additional value to season ticket holders and sponsors.

“While we are disappointed that we will not be having 2020 season for our Barnstormers fans, we feel this decision is in the best interest of the safety of our players, staff, and fans,” said Iowa Barnstormers President Jeff Lamberti.

“As of today, it is our intention to return for the 2021 season,” said Lamberti. “In this respect, the league announced that we have already committed to a 16-game season, rather than the 14-game seasons of the pat. Our ultimate decision will largely be made by the support we receive from our season ticket holders, sponsors, and the community at large.”