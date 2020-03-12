IHSAA to Limit Fans at Boys’ State Basketball Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa boys' state basketball tournament will play Friday's games with limited spectators due to coronavirus concerns.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association says only team members, game officials, essential tournament workers, Iowa Events Center Staff, limited media and select spectators will be allowed inside for the games.

Each of Friday's participating schools will be allowed up to 100 total entrants. IHSAA recommends the entrants be immediate family members of players. Admission will be free of charge.

The games are available to watch online: https://www.ihssn.com/live