Iowa Cubs Talk Postponed Season on What Should’ve Been Home Opener

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday was supposed to be the Iowa Cubs home opener. Instead, Principal Park is a ghost town and will be for the time being due to the coronavirus.

“It’s strange. This would be my 21st season in minor league baseball and the last few weeks, especially at this time of year, have been obviously more different than anything I’ve ever experienced. There’s a lot of anxiety, [but] there’s still a lot of hope,” Vice President and Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer said.

Wehofer said he still anticipates a season and is hoping for the best, thinking things could start up by early June.

“It’s hard to guess because I think everybody’s guessing about when we feel, as a society, we can get out and about. There are so many different kinds of solutions available. In the baseball calendar, the month of September could be an option to do more than we’ve done before. That’s not my call,” Wehofer said.

Usually it’s due to weather, not a pandemic, but Wehofer says it’s not uncommon to have a slow start to the season with rainouts and postponements in April and early May. In 2018, the Iowa Cubs had 10 games that had to be made up.

“The most important message for fans is that we do intend to start. When we get those directives, we’ll be ready to follow them and we’ll communicate it accordingly,” Wehofer said. “For the time being, every game that gets missed, starting with the home opener, is like a rainout. We hope that it might be made up at a later date in the year, or part of a doubleheader, or part of the ways that miss games are are always made up. When we get the scope of what we’ll be able to work with this year, we’ll be able to present a plan to ticket holders and sponsors for what’s fair and what’s right at that point, but until then we’re going to be patient and and positive as much as we can.”

There will never be a time where it’s not worth it to start the Minor League Baseball (MiLB) season, according to Wehofer, as long as Major League Baseball (MLB) still finds it important to develop their players before the majors.