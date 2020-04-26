Iowa Madness: #1 Iowa Kicks #2 Michigan; Shawn Johnson Wins Olympic Gold

The top two Iowa sports moments in Quadrant 3 are facing off for a spot in the final four.

It’s Rob Houghtlin’s walk-off kick from 1985 versus Shawn Johnson winning gold in Beijing.

(1) #1 Iowa Kicks #2 Michigan

vs.

(2) Shawn Johnson Wins Olympic Gold on Beam

Back in 1985, Iowa kicker Rob Houghtlin made a field goal in the final seconds to seal the 12-10 victory for #1 Iowa against #2 Michigan.

Houghtlin’s kick will take on Shawn Johnson’s gold medal performance in the 2008 Olympics. The West Des Moines native won gold on the balance beam.

Vote here: https://whotv.com/iowa-madness-tournament/?contestid=622368#registration/login