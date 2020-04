Iowa Madness: Bob Feller Advances

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Tuesday was supposed to be the Iowa Cubs home opener. Instead, Principal Park is a ghost town and will be for the time being due to the coronavirus.

"It's strange. This would be my 21st season in minor league baseball and the last few weeks, especially at this time of year, have been obviously more different than anything I've ever experienced. There's a lot of anxiety, [but] there's still a lot of hope," Vice President and Assistant General Manager Randy Wehofer said.