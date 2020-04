Des Moines, Iowa — After more than a month of voting we’ve finally reached the title match of our Iowa Madness Bracket.

Two elite Iowa athletes face off in the final vote. Dan Gable, considered to be the greatest amateur wrestler ever, swept to Olympic gold without surrendering a single point. Kurt Warner went from grocery store bagger to the biggest stage in America, lifting the Lombardi Trophy and winning MVP of Super Bowl XXXIV.

Voting is open until 5:00pm on May 1st.