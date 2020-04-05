Iowa Madness: Cyclones Upset Chamberlain, Hawkeyes Tear Down Goalposts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s another Hawkeye-Cyclone showdown in the Iowa Madness tournament to decide Iowa’s greatest sports moment.

(4) ISU Upsets #1 KU, Wilt Chamberlain’s First College Loss

vs.

(5) Iowa Fans Tear Down Metrodome Goalposts After Completing 8-0 Big Ten Season

The 4-seed dates all the way back to 1957. Iowa State basketball shocked #1 Kansas and Wilt Chamberlain. Led by Gary Thompson, the "Roland Rocket," the Cyclones gave Chamberlain his first collegiate loss, thanks to a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

The Cyclone upset will take on the 5-seed, which happened back to 2002. Hawkeye football clinched an undefeated conference season on the road at Minnesota and then fans stormed the field to tear down the goalposts inside the Metrodome. Former Iowa Athletic Director Bob Bowlsby was sent a $5,000 bill for the damage, which he gladly paid.

