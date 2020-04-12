Iowa Madness: Dan Gable Wins Gold; Jeff Clement Breaks High School HR Record

It’s time for the first matchup of Quadrant 4 in the tournament to decide Iowa’s greatest sports moment.

(1) Dan Gable Wins Olympic Gold, Surrenders 0 Points

vs.

(8) Jeff Clement Breaks High School HR Record

Former Cyclone wrestler and Hawkeye coach Dan Gable won a gold medal at the 1972 Olympics, without giving up a single point. Gable was a wrestling machine and considered by many as the greatest wrestler of all time.

Gable goes up against the Jeff Clement, the former Marshalltown baseball star who set the national high school home run record back in 2002. Clement hit 75 home runs in his high school career.

