Iowa Madness: ISU’s Troy Davis Back-to-Back 2,000 Yards; Hawkeyes Complete Perfect Regular Season

It’s another Hawkeye-Cyclone showdown in the Iowa Madness Tournament.

(4) ISU’s Troy Davis Back-to-Back 2,000 Yard Seasons

vs.

(5) Iowa Wins at Nebraska, Completes 12-0 Regular Season

Troy Davis is the most decorated Cyclone football player of all time. He rushed for 2,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and finished second in the Heisman voting in 1996.

Davis will take on the 2015 Iowa Hawkeye football win at Nebraska to close out the perfect regular season. That was the first Iowa team to win 12 games.

Vote here: https://whotv.upickem.net/upickem/contest/bracketvotes.asp?contestid=622368&quadrantid=4#bracket