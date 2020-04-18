Iowa Madness: Kurt Warner Wins Super Bowl MVP; Hawkeye Fans Tear Down Goalposts

Iowa native Kurt Warner came out of nowhere to lead the St. Louis Rams to the Super Bowl in 2000.

The Rams beat the Titans and Warner was named MVP. It’s one of the most unbelievable rags-to-riches stories in sports history.

Warner will take on the 5-seed in the Iowa Madness Tournament. After going a perfect 8-0 in the Big 10 in 2002, Hawkeye fans tore down the goalposts after a win inside the Metrodome in Minnesota.

(1) Kurt Warner Wins Super Bowl MVP

vs.

(5) Iowa Fans Tear Down Metrodome Goalposts After Completing 8-0 Big Ten Season

Vote here: https://whotv.com/iowa-madness-tournament/?contestid=622368#registration/login