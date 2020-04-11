Iowa Madness: Shawn Johnson Wins Olympic Gold; Nick Nurse Wins NBA Title

An Olympic champion is taking on an NBA champion in the Iowa Madness Tournament.

(2) Shawn Johnson Wins Olympic Gold on Beam

vs.

(7) Nick Nurse Leads Raptors to NBA Title

West Des Moines native Shawn Johnson won a gold medal in the 2008 Olympics on the balance beam. Johnson was just 16 years old at the time. She also won silver in the all-around competition.

Johnson takes on Nick Nurse, The Pride of Carroll.

In Nurse’s first season as head coach, he led the Toronto Raptors to an NBA championship, beating the Golden State Warriors in six games. It was the first NBA title in Raptors history.

