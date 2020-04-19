Iowa Madness: Sanderson’s Perfection Meets Johnson’s Mastery

Cael Sanderson did what Dan Gable couldn’t, completing a perfect collegiate wrestling career by winning his fourth-straight national championship in 2002. It’s the No. 2 seed in the second quadrant of our Iowa Madness Tournament.

Sanderson’s feat will take on another impressive accomplishment, Zach Johnson’s Masters win in 2007. Johnson, the Cedar Rapids native and Drake alum, came out of nowhere to win his first major over, among others, Tiger Woods.

(2) Cael Sanderson Completes 159-0 Career

vs.

(3) Zach Johnson Wins The Masters

Vote here: https://whotv.com/iowa-madness-tournament/?contestid=622368#registration/login