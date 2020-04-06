Iowa Madness: Zach Johnson Wins Masters, Greatest Girls Basketball Game Ever

It’s time for another first-round matchup in the tournament to decide Iowa’s greatest sports moment.

(3) Zach Johnson Wins Masters

vs.

(6) Long and Olson Combine for 140 Points in Greatest Girls Game

The 3-seed is Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson winning the 2007 Masters Tournament. It’s a moment no one saw coming. Johnson held off Tiger Woods and Retief Goosen to win his first major championship.

Johnson’s Masters win will take on the 6-seed, the 1968 girls state championship game between Everly and Union-Whitten. It was back when they played 6-on-6 basketball and is considered the greatest girls game ever.

Denise Long and Jeanette Olson combined to score 140 points. In the end, it was Long and Union-Whitten that came out victorious, 113-107.

