Iowa State Routs Texas 81-52

Texas center Will Baker drives to the basket between Iowa State’s Michael Jacobson (12) and Tre Jackson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 81-52. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Michael Jacobson scored a season-high 21 points, Solomon Young and Prentiss Nixon added 17 points apiece, and Iowa State dominated struggling Texas for an 81-52 victory Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones (11-14, 4-8 Big 12) never trailed and started the second half with a 9-0 run, building a commanding 46-26 lead.

Texas (14-11, 4-8) played without starters Jericho Sims (back) and Jase Febres (knee), and lost its fourth straight game.

Jacobson also grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds to notch his first double-double of the season. The 6-9 senior made 8 of 9 shots and matched a season-high with three assists.

Final highlights from the #Cyclones 81-52 win over Texas in Hilton Coliseum, courtesy of @cyslockerroom! pic.twitter.com/MGff8xwNtE — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) February 15, 2020

Courtney Ramey scored a season-high 21 points to lead Texas, which fell behind by double digits with 9:01 left in the first half and trailed by as many as 30 points.

No other player reached double figures in scoring for the Longhorns, who shot a season-low 29% from the field.

Rasir Bolton added 10 points for Iowa State. The Cyclones shot a conference season-best 57 percent.

Find the box score here.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The ailing Longhorns sorely lacked an inside presence when Sims, the team’s leading rebounder at 8.2 boards per game, couldn’t play because of a lingering back issues. The 6-9 junior had started every game this season. Texas lost for the seventh time in the past nine games.

Iowa State: The Cyclones are the Big 12’s only team without a road win this season, but they’ve won four of their past five games at Hilton Coliseum — the lone loss coming to top-ranked Baylor. Iowa State made 10 of its first 14 shots Saturday and outrebounded Texas, 40-27, to split the season series.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns host TCU on Wednesday.

Iowa State: The Cyclones play at No. 3 Kansas on Monday.