Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton Declares for NBA Draft

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton celebrates after making a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma State, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 89-82. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State is losing another basketball player to the NBA. Sophomore Tyrese Haliburton has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists this past season. He is ESPN’s No. 7 ranked prospect in this year’s draft.

“To Cyclone Nation, thank you. Playing at Hilton Coliseum in front of all you guys every night was a dream come true,” Haliburton said. “Coming to Iowa State was the best decision I’ve made in my whole life. There is no doubt in my mind you are the best fans in the country, and I can’t thank you all enough for the last two years.”

Haliburton, a native of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was a three-star recruit going into college.

He broke out the summer before his sophomore season while playing for the 2019 USA Basketball U19 World Cup team. He helped lead USA to the gold medal and was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five.

Haliburton finishes his Iowa State career with 574 points, 267 assists, 249 rebounds, 108 steals and 45 blocked shots. He has the second-best assist-to-turnover ratio in school history at 3.00. He ranks 17th in the Cyclone record books with 267 assists and 20th with 108 steals.

“We are all incredibly proud of Tyrese and all that he accomplished at Iowa State,” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “He loves Iowa State and will always be a significant part of our Cyclone family.”

Since Prohm arrived at Iowa State, the Cyclones have had five players drafted and eight players total reach the NBA.