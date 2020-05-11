Iowa Wild Season is Canceled

DES MOINES, Iowa — The remainder of the Iowa Wild’s season has been canceled.

The American Hockey League announced Monday that the league’s Board of Governors voted to cancel the remainder of the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs due to COVID-19 health concerns.

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions,” AHL President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews said.

Iowa was tied for the second-most points in the standings prior to the COVID-19 stoppage. The Wild finish with a record of 37-18-4-4. The 37 wins tie a franchise record and the club’s 21 home-ice victories were tied for the most in the league.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I’d like to thank our great fans for their unwavering support during these difficult times. We hope all of you continue to adhere to local and federal guidelines in an effort to stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you for the 2020-2021 season,” said Iowa Wild President Todd Frederickson.