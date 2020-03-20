Iowa’s Luka Garza Voted AP First-Team All-American

Iowa’s Luka Garza (55) shoots as Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21), Da’Monte Williams (20), and Andres Feliz (10) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa junior Luka Garza has been voted first-team All-America by the Associated Press.

Garza earned 63 first-team votes from the 65-person media voting panel.

Garza averaged 23.9 points per game and 9.8 rebounds this season. He ranks second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25) and field goals made (287). He ranks fifth nationally in scoring.

Garza joins Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the only Hawkeye players named to the AP All-American First Team.

Six major news outlets have already named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, The Athletic, Bleacher Report, and ESPN.

Garza is also a finalist for five national awards: Naismith Trophy, Oscar Robertson Trophy, Wooden Award, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, and the Lute Olson Award.