Iowa’s Luka Garza Wins Big Ten Player of the Year

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- Iowa center Luka Garza has been voted Big Ten Men's Basketball Player of the Year.

Garza averages 23.9 points per game and 9.8 rebounds. He ranks second nationally with 12 20-point/10-rebound performances, 20-point games (25) and field goals made (287). He is fifth nationally in scoring.

“To win an award like this in a league like this against the quality of big men top to bottom makes this a real honor. I signed up to play in the Big Ten because I wanted to play against the best, that’s what we have done. I am thankful to be at the University of Iowa," said Garza.

Garza is the first Hawkeye to win the award since it was introduced by the Big Ten in 1985.

Garza was also a unanimous first-team selection by both the media and coaches. He joins fellow Hawkeyes Devyn Marble (2014), Aaron White (2015), Jarrod Uthoff (2016), and Peter Jok (2017) as first team selections.

Joining Garza on the first team, by both coaches and media, were Lamar Stevens (Penn State), Cassius Winston (Michigan State), and Jalen Smith (Maryland); Maryland’s Anthony Cowan was a first team honoree by the coaches, while Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois was a first team selection by the media.

No. 18 Iowa (20-11, 11-9) will open in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday against Minnesota/Northwestern. Tipoff is 1:30 p.m.