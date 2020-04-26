Iowa’s Stanley, Stone Selected on NFL Draft’s Final Day

Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 19-10. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Two more Hawkeyes got the call on the final day of the NFL Draft.

Safety Geno Stone was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the 219th pick in the seventh round.

Stone was a key defensive playmaker for Iowa and was third on the team this past season in tackles with 70.

Quarterback Nate Stanley is going to the Minnesota Vikings with the 244th overall pick.

Stanley threw for almost 3,000 yards as a senior. He started all 39 games for the Hawkeyes the past three seasons, posting a 27-12 record.

Stanley is now the third quarterback to be drafted in the Kirk Ferentz era, joining Ricky Stanzi and C.J. Beathard.

Fellow Hawkeye teammates Tristan Wirfs, A.J. Epenesa and Michael Ojemudia were also selected in this year’s draft.