Karissa Schweizer Talks Going Pro; Postponement of Summer Olympics

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dowling Catholic grad turned Olympic hopeful Karissa Schweizer is among the many athletes coping with adjustments to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schweizer has been part of the Bowerman Track Club for two years and is coming off an explosive American record in the indoor 3k earlier this year. Schweizer spoke with Channel 13’s Melody Mercado about her first two years as a professional runner and how her training has changed in light of COVID-19.

*Photo Credits: Talbot Cox and Paul Merca*

People have been really wondering what your experience has been so far, pre COVID-19?

I’ve been on the program coming up on two years here. So my first year professionally, it was just a lot of adjustment on a lot of the workouts and the volume was just a lot more. I just had to start getting used to that. Without having school or work as a distraction, it was able to let me just put 100% into the sport towards the end of the season just with USAs at Drake. I think the first year was just a lot of learning curve, but it paid off in the end. Starting with my second year, I was just really excited to see what I could do on that stage given the Olympics in the future. But of course, now that’s postponed and now we’re just hoping to get to race in general.

Pretty soon after your American record in the indoor 3k, things started to be canceled and COVID-19 started to be more relevant in the states. So, how did that affect your training in the beginning, before they kind of before they announced that they were going to postpone the Olympics?

Coming off from that performance I was on an extreme high and coming off of that … obviously you wanted to keep racing and you want to just keep testing those limits, but that was right when the restrictions started to put into play. Especially being out on the west coast, we were just hit right away and we responded to that I felt like pretty well. We started just working out at home doing bodyweight things, but then we started doing separate workouts and stuff, so it’s been a little lonely. But for the most part, we’re making it work and this is our new normalcy, which is just kind of weird to think about but it’s definitely been an adjustment. I’m a distance runner and I’m just kind of lonely and kind of running by yourself, so just really working on mental toughness right now.

It hasn’t been too long since they announced that they were going to postpone the Olympics. What were you originally going to be training for, and what was your reaction when it was official that things were pushed back a full year?

I was training for the 5k and hopefully to get on that team. But when I first found out, obviously we were frustrated, but I think that frustration just didn’t last too long because everything started to shut down and you started to realize the severity of the pandemic. So, it’s just kind of like we had to do the best that we could do and had to start doing our part. Yes, it’s frustrating, but we know what’s going to happen in a year and that just gives us a whole other year to get stronger and work on our weaknesses without any interruption of races, so we’re trying to take a positive spin on this. Although it has been pretty hard to deal with, just not having a short term goal or goal that is in the near future. So, just a lot of hard work that is just going to be showcased in hopefully a year and a half.

A lot of people don’t know that training is very strategic. You were building up to the point where you’re able to achieve the American record and then hopefully riding off of that into the Olympic trials. How do you then adjust your training to extend for a full year because at that point you’re performing at a super high level.

That’s really hard. Training involves a lot of peaking and scheduling out those peaks. Our coach did a really good job of just putting his foot all the way on the gas, and we were about to really do some crazy stuff this summer, but now just kind of easing that off a little and going back to the basics. It’s never fun just doing the base training and stuff. But we’re going back to that and back to injury prevention because right now it’s just very important to stay healthy and to keep training and not to be training at that level that we were. So we’re just backing off a little bit and then we will ramp it up again when we hear of any races in the near future.

You’re probably having a lot of limited contact with just anyone in general as a lot of people are. How do you keep yourself in a positive headspace to be able to continue to train but also realize that a lot of it is probably going to be possibly alone for the time being?

We’ve been connecting through Zoom and group messages. I think that helps a lot. We just are able, as a group, to go back and still get that team aspect, even though we’re all individualized a little bit more now. I think that’s very important. Then obviously FaceTiming and connecting with your family and people that you haven’t talked to in a while. I’m able to spend more time on that right now, so that I am grateful for that.

Drake Relays would have been this weekend. Were you planning on racing?

I had hopes to race there. Of course, my coach gets the ultimate decision there. I know that it’s being postponed to the fall, and I did get the go ahead that if it does happen in the fall, it depends on when. If it happens too late, it’s going to be hard to race. But I’m hoping I can get out there and race it. Given its such a weird year, it would be definitely inspiring to see it happen,and see everyone come together for that race.

Coming back for the Drake Relays and racing there for the U.S Outdoor Championships, how was that experience for you? Is it sort of nostalgic when you come back to be able to race on a track that you’ve been racing on since you were maybe 13 or 14 years old.

Thinking about the Drake Relays just brings back so many good memories, and I’ve had so many races and so many different experiences there that whenever I go back, it’s just so exciting and I just love the atmosphere there. It feels like I’m back at home and I got the home crowd advantage. It’s always fun to step out on the line and race there, especially a U.S. champs this past year. It was just like a full circle moment. It was just really cool to see and even to do a little lap after the race and high five all fans and stuff because I used to be one of them.

How do your parents feel about all of this? They have to be super stoked. I saw that they went abroad to one of your races.

They are living the life. I think living through me as an athlete, they’ve always wanted to be at that level, but I think it’s really cool that they’re there and supporting me because they just have so much knowledge of the sport and they’ve taught me so much. To see where I’ve come and to be out there, cheering on Team USA was a really cool moment. They had a lot of fun out in Doha cheering me on and my aunt, uncle and our family friends came as well, so they had a whole little fan party. It was really cool to see them all, traveling so far to watch me race.