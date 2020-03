Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Iowa Boys State Basketball Tournament began Monday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The first game in class 1A featured two area teams, Montezuma and Martensdale-St Marys; it was mostly Montezuma.

Later in the day, Bishop Garrigan of Algona played a thriller against Springville.

Channel 13's John Sears was there to cover all the action and gather post-game interviews.