Newell-Fonda Maintains Winning Culture

NEWELL, Iowa -- The last game of the Iowa High School Girls State Basketball Tournament Saturday night was without a doubt the most exciting game of the whole week.

After trailing by 16 points in the third quarter, Newell-Fonda came back with pressure defense and was able to win on a last-second shot over Bishop Garrigan of Algona 65-63.

Newell-Fonda celebrated back to back state championships. The team also made the finals in 2018 but lost. That was their most recent defeat in March of 2018.

On Monday, an all-school assembly was held for the community to honor the team’s win.

“It was pretty wild. Everyone screaming, just having a good time,” said Hunter Christiansen, a junior at Newell-Fonda. “Everyone comes out every night and just supports the Newell-Fonda Mustangs.”

Newell-Fonda High School Principal Christopher Feldhans is in his first year in this role, after several years at an Ankeny school.

“I would take that back to my first Friday night football game. Everybody’s saying just wait, people are going to show up for the game, there’s going to be lots of people here,” said Feldhans. “When I went out after school that day to make sure the field was ready and everything was good to go, cars were there lined up ready to get in.”

The school has 168 students. Class 1A in girls basketball is the smallest class. The boys also have trophies for eight-man football.

“When people find out I’m working up at Newell-Fonda, their like 'what are you guys putting in the water up there. You guys are finding lots of success,'” said Feldhans. “What I found out is there isn’t anything in the water. There’s a lot of things in the weight room.”

Feldhans was surprised on his first day of class this year how many students came up to introduce themselves and welcome him to the school.

“We take pride in where we come from. We work hard in everything. We have good work ethic and take a great amount of pride in everyone here,” said A.J. Chase, a student at Newell-Fonda.

The school is also supported by local businesses. The night the girls won their second state championship in two years, Highway 7 Cafe in Fonda posted on their lighted message board, “1A State Champs Lady Mustangs.” The Newell Locker is also known for its support of Mustang athletics.

“Everybody follows. You don’t even have to know the people in there. You’re watching them because they are excellent athletes,” said Marti Skog, a Newell-Fonda fan and employee of the Newell Locker.

“When other teams, whether its the players or their fans, walk into this gym, and you see all of this, you see the banners hanging up, and you see the success that Newell-Fonda has, you know that you’re coming in to play somebody that means business,” said Feldhans.