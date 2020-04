DES MOINES — The Des Moines Buccaneers placed a franchise-record six players on the NHL Scouting Central’s final draft rankings.

Alex Laferriere is the No. 61 ranked North American skater, and a projected fourth-round pick.

Urbandale native Noah Ellis appears further down the list, but could make local history if picked.

The NHL Draft is still currently scheduled for June 26 in Montreal.