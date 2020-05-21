Play Ball!

Governor allows summer sports, IHSAA and IGSAU approve, coaches react. Coverage here of a day unlike any other in Iowa sports history.
Iowa will become the first state to resume high school sports since the mid-March pandemic shutdown.
by: Keith MurphyPosted: / Updated:
