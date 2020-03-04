See Iowa Boy’s Stunned Reaction to Winning Jordan Bohannon’s Shoes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIPTON, Iowa -- An 8-year-old boy's reaction to winning Iowa basketball player Jordan Bohannon's shoes will make you smile.

Back in December, Bohannon concluded his career at Hilton Coliseum with style. Bohannon signed his shoes, thanking the Cyclones for the memories after defeating them.

Bohannon then put the shoes up for auction, selling tickets for $10 each to benefit the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. The fundraiser ended with more than 2,500 tickets sold.

Sid Hesse of Tipton purchased 11 of those tickets with money he raised himself from a garage sale. Sid's parents captured his reaction when Bohannon announced he won the shoes during a TV interview Monday night.